Iraqi govt spox calls Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran 'pivotal'

Al Sudani’s recent trip to the Iranian capital revolved around developments in the region and the Syrian situation, Iraqi News Agency has quoted Iraqi News Agency(INA) as saying.

He termed the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Iran as important and pivotal. It is necessary to pay attention to the memoranda of understanding and agreements signed with neighboring countries, the official noted.

Heading a high-profile delegation, the Iraqi premier paid a visit to Tehran.

During the one-day trip, he held talks with the Iranian high-ranking official including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Pezeshkian officially welcomed Al Sudani at Sa'dabad Cultural and Historical Complex on Wednesday.

Americans are seeking to stabilize their presence in Iraq, emphasizing that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) should be further strengthened, said Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with the visiting prime minister of Iraq.

