  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 9, 2025, 10:18 AM

Iraqi govt spox calls Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran 'pivotal'

Iraqi govt spox calls Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran 'pivotal'

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Iraqi Government Spokesperson Bassim Al-Awadi has described the Wednesday visit of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to the Islamic Republic of Iran as important and pivotal.

Al Sudani’s recent trip to the Iranian capital revolved around developments in the region and the Syrian situation, Iraqi News Agency has quoted Iraqi News Agency(INA) as saying.

He termed the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Iran as important and pivotal. It is necessary to pay attention to the memoranda of understanding and agreements signed with neighboring countries, the official noted.

Heading a high-profile delegation, the Iraqi premier paid a visit to Tehran.

During the one-day trip, he held talks with the Iranian high-ranking official including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Iraqi govt spox calls Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran 'pivotal'

Pezeshkian officially welcomed Al Sudani at Sa'dabad Cultural and Historical Complex on Wednesday.

Americans are seeking to stabilize their presence in Iraq, emphasizing that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) should be further strengthened, said Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with the visiting prime minister of Iraq.

MNA/6341879

News ID 226686

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News