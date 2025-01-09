  1. World
Gas station explodes into flames in Beirut (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – A massive fire erupted on Wednesday at a gas station in the Sin El Fil area, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, causing thick smoke to billow into the sky and instilling panic among local residents.

The local media reports stated that civil defense teams, firefighting trucks, and ambulances swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze and manage the situation.

The Traffic Control Room reported that the fire broke out at the gas station near the Hayek Bridge, heading towards the Mkalles Roundabout in Sin El Fil. This incident resulted in significant traffic congestion in the area.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage, with local officials closely monitoring the situation.

