Aggressor US-UK coalition conducts fresh strike on Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Local Yemeni sources told media early on Thursday that the aggressor US-UK coalition conducted new bombardment of Yemen in support of the Israeli regime.

Yemeni Al-Masirah TV reported early on Thursday that American and British aggressor warplanes bombarded areas in the provinces of Al-Hudeydah, Amran, and Sana'a.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed to have targeted attacks on underground weapons storage facilities in areas controlled by the Sana'a government.

The CENTCOM further claimed that the targeted facilities were used to conduct attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

