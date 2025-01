At least 8 were martyred and several injured in Israeli bombing of Palestinian home in Jabalia, northern Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said.

The ministry also said that five other were martyred, around 20 injured in Israeli strike targeting Palestinians in Gaza's municipality park.

Meanwhile, the Gaza authorities warned that the Al Aqsa, Nasser and European hospitals in the enclave face imminent closure over dire fuel shortages.

