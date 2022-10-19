UN envoy blasts foreign govts interference in Iran affairs

Speaking at a meeting of the Sixth Committee (Legal) of the UN General Assembly, Zahra Ershadi presented a report on assaults and acts of violence against diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran around the world.

Iran has made every effort to create a safe and peaceful environment for foreign diplomats and consular missions to perform their duties in the country, Ershadi said in this meeting.

But unfortunately, following the recent developments in Iran, a number of Iranian diplomatic and consular places were attacked in some European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Belgium, England, Germany, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns any violence against its diplomatic and consular missions and diplomats, she said, criticizing any delay by the police in preventing such violent acts.

She also urged the countries to adhere to the principle of non-discrimination and non-interference in affairs of diplomatic missions and fulfilling their legal obligations towards foreign missions in their territory.

