Nov 1, 2022, 1:20 PM

Iran, Kuwait hold 5th meeting of joint consular commission

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – The fifth meeting of the Iran-Kuwait joint consular commission was held on Monday within the framework of friendly relations between the two countries.

Alireza Mahmoudi, Iran's Director-General of the Foreign Ministry for Consular Affairs and Meshal Ibrahim Almudhaf, Kuwaiti Acting Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs chaired the meeting.

The two sides during the meeting discussed the most important problems and challenges facing Iranian nationals living in Kuwait and ways to expand bilateral cooperation, as well as visa issues.

They also stressed the need for implementing the reached agreements on legal and judicial cooperation in different fields.

