Suspected poisonings foes’ new plots for disappointing nation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi pointed out that the foes are trying to create unrest in the various fields in the country.

The enemies’ plots have been foiled by Iranians’ presence on the scene, he further noted.

The enemies seek to cause problems on the streets, markets, and in schools to disappoint the Iranian nation, he pointed out.

Commenting on the issue of suspected poisonings of schoolgirls in Iran, he said that the issue of poisonings is foes’ plots for disappointing people.

Iranians have been endlessly faced with sanctions and threats, he said, noting that the enemies’ schemes have been doomed to fail as they have confessed the matter themselves.

Earlier, Raeisi ordered an immediate investigation into the cases of schoolgirls' poisoning in several cities, including Tehran and Qom.

In the Wednesday cabinet meeting, President Raeisi ordered Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi to immediately launch an investigation into the poisoning of schoolgirls in some cities to take away the worries of Iranian families.

Raeisi also ordered the ministries of health and intelligence and other relevant parts of the government to cooperate with the interior minister in the investigation.

MNA/IRN85046153