Top Turkish, US officials discuss Ukraine war, F-16 deal

Ibrahim Kalin and Jake Sullivan exchanged views on bilateral political and economic matters, defense and energy cooperation, developments in the Aegean and Mediterranean, and other regional issues, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency, Anadolu Agency reported.

On the Ukraine war, Kalin emphasized the need for concerted diplomatic efforts to mitigate the damage that the conflict has inflicted on peace and stability worldwide, as well as the global economy and energy and food security.

He reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to continue its diplomatic initiatives, including an extension to the landmark Istanbul agreement on Ukrainian grain shipments that expire in November.

He also conveyed Turkey's expectations regarding the “unconditional completion of the approval process of the F-16 procurement and modernization request by the US Congress,” the statement said.

