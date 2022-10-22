Russia largest foreign investor in Iran’s oil industry in H1

Russian companies’ investment made in Iran has been approved by the Foreign Investment Board of the country, the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran reported.

The Russian Federation has been introduced as the top foreign country which invested $2.7 billion in Iran in the first six months of the current year in Iranian oil and gas projects.

Russia's investment plans in Iran's oil and gas sector have entered the implementation stages, and part of the mentioned capital has also entered the country, and the mentioned plans have been included among the valid approvals of the foreign investment board.

