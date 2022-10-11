14th Intl. Iran Stone Expo opens in central Iran

This exhibition is being held for four days in an area of ​​90,000 square meters with an exhibition area of ​​32,000 meters.

Over 32,000 tons of stones from 500 mines in 29 provinces are being showcased at the exhibition.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, three ambassadors, as well as two charges d’affaires, participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, and 16 training courses are planned to execute on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The exhibition is to be held from October 11 to 14 in Markazi Province, Mahallat.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is home to 60 billion tons of proven mineral reserves with 68 varieties.

