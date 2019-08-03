400 Iranian, foreign companies ready to participate in Iran Stone Expo 2019

“Above 6,000 businesspeople active in stone sector have been invited by Iran to attend the event,” Mohamamdreza Hajipour said.

“Representatives from India, Turkey, China and Italy announced that they will take part at the exposition,” he added.

The exhibition is to be held from October 8 to 11 in Markazi Province, Mahallat, Nimvar.

The exposition seeks increasing exports of Iran's stones. Over 6,000 factories and 1,200 mines are engaged in stone business in Iran. The Islamic Republic is home to 60 billion tons of proven mineral reserves with 68 varieties. The country is ranked 10th and 15th worldwide in terms of mineral variety and reserve volume respectively.

