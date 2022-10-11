Duma Speaker ranks Zelensky among international terrorists

"The Kyiv regime has become a terrorist one. <…> Western politicians who support the Zelensky regime are the sponsors of terrorism," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, referring to the world-famous rule that there can be no negotiations with terrorists.

Volodin also ranked Zelensky among Osama bin Laden and other international terrorists for his instructions to commit acts of terror.

"Zelensky’s actions caused suffering to the Ukrainian people who are effectively being held hostage to his Nazi policies," the State Duma speaker added.

RHM/PR