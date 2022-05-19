US, Canada, Switzerland sanctions cause of global crisises

The parliamentarian named the top three unfriendly countries based on the number of sanctions imposed against Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday, TASS reported.

The US tops its rating with 1,983 sanctions, followed by Canada with 1,402 restrictions and Switzerland with 1,361 anti-Russian decisions. The list also includes Britain, the EU, Australia, and Japan.

"Our country has been placed under 10,536 restrictions, including 2,754 imposed before February 24 and 7,782 after that date," Volodin revealed on his Telegram channel.

"By imposing illegitimate sanctions against Russia, these countries pushed up energy and food prices, and they are to blame for the current problems and future crises globally," the Duma speaker concluded.

RHM/PR