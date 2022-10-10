Tehran opposes arming sides involved in Ukraine war

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the horizons of bilateral cooperation in various political, economic, cultural, and consular fields.

The Iranian foreign minister in the meeting welcomed comprehensive activation of bilateral relations and their further improvement using the existing capacities in both countries.

On the Ukraine issue, Amir-Abdollahian once again emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has by no means provided any weapons for any of the two sides of the Ukraine war, as Tehran's basic stand is opposing arming both sides to expedite the end of that war.

The Polish deputy foreign minister, for his part, appreciated the Iranian foreign minister for his comprehensive elaboration of the bilateral relations and cooperation.

Pawel Jablonski elaborated on Poland's viewpoints on bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

The Polish Deputy Foreign Minister also met and held talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Polish diplomats discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, including the war in Ukraine.

