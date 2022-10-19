Iran's definite stance is to oppose war: Raeisi to Duda

First, the political Deputy of the President's Office Mohammad Jamshidi wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that "While Europe is showing support for the riot in Iran, today Mr. Duda, the president of Poland, called the president to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the end of the war in Europe."

According to the Iranian official, President Ebrahim Raeisi "assured Duda that the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacity and potential to end the war."

According to a readout of the phone conversation by the Iranian Presidency, President Raeisi dismissed the accusations leveled against Iran by the western countries regarding the Ukraine conflict, stressing that "Iran's definite stance is to oppose war and conflict since the start of the war in Europe."

He expressed Iran's readiness to use all its means to play a role in ending the war in Europe through diplomacy.

"Unde the current circumstances, both Tehran and Warsaw should seek to improve the level of economic and trade relations by providing appropriate solutions," Raeisi said.

The Polish president, for his part, recalled Iran's hospitality towards the Polish immigrants during World War II and thanked Iran for that.

Andrzej Duda stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to expand and strengthen peace and stability in the world and called for enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries on both bilateral and international stages.

MNA