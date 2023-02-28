Shooter injures one, himself near German primary school

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to the hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public, Reuters reported.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), the mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

MNA/PR