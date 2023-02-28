  1. World
Feb 28, 2023, 2:20 PM

Shooter injures one, himself near German primary school

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck said.

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to the hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public, Reuters reported.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), the mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

