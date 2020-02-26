1st Iran intl. Job Photo & Film Festival calls for entries

Organized by Iran Job Center, the first edition of the festival, known as 'Jobax', is scheduled for April 20-23, concurrent with the third Iran Job Exhibition.

The secretariat of the festival will receive photos by professional and amateur photographers until April 3.

The event will be held in three sections of single photo, photo collection and a special section titled ‘No to Child Labor’.

The themes of the festival include educational, cultural and artistic; administrative and financial; social; health; services; agriculture and environment; technical and engineering; and data processing.

The winners of each section will receive a cash prize as well as the festival statuette and an honorable mention.

Participating in the event is free for the public.

For more information please visit www.jobcenter.ir/festival.

MNA/4862868