TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Polish travellers started an expedition in a historical truck to celebrate “the Golden Age” of Polish mountaineering. They travel to ten countries, including Iran en route to Nepal.

A photo exhibition on the history of Polish mountaineering was held on Tuesday at the premises of the Embassy of Poland in Tehran in the presence of the Deputy of the Polish Ambassador to Iran and Minister Counselor Wojciech Unolt, the President of the Iran Mountaineering Federation Reza Zare and Polish travellers Ryszard Wloszczowski, Arkadiusz Peryga and Maciej Pietrowicz.