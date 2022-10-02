Israeli regime appoints new ambassador to Turkey

In a statement on Twitter, the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the move is "another important step in repairing relations with Turkey...", Anadolu Agency reported.

On September 19, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's appointment committee approved Lillian’s appointment as Israel's ambassador to Ankara, marking the first appointment since 2018.

In August, Turkey and the Israeli regime agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

MNA