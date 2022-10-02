Iran’s $7bn frozen assets to be released

As negotiations on the removal of sanctions has still remained without any result due to the lack of a political decision by the United States, it is pursuing the issue of release of its inmates in Iran independently and also release of Iran’s blocked assets in South Korea.

The available news indicate that intensive negotiations have been held with the mediation of one of the regional countries regarding the simultaneous release of Iranian and American prisoners and also release of $7 billion worth of the blocked foreign exchange resources of the country.

Accordingly, Iran has not yet accepted the declared accounts for the transfer of the mentioned resources due to banking considerations and has introduced new accounts for this purpose.

MA/IRN84901702