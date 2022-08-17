Iran ready for swift implementation of prisoner deal with US

In response to a question that journalists put forward regarding the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley’s statements, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan’ani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced to the American side through different channels that it is ready to address the issue of prisoners independently of the issue of the JCPOA.

Declaring Iran’s readiness for the immediate implementation of the existing agreement with Washington on releasing prisoners, the spokesman stressed that Tehran is ready to implement the agreement on the release and immediately return innocent Iranians to their families who are imprisoned in the United States and have fallen victims to the American judicial system on the false charge of violating the oppressive and illegal sanctions imposed by the United States.

Kan'ani went on to say that the US call for prisoners' release is just a show and Washington is not serious about the matter.

