Mahmoud Khosravivafa made the remarks in a meeting with the Project Manager and Director of IOC International Relations Jérôme Poivey in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Poivey called for maintaining interactions between IOC and Iran’s NOC.

Khosravivafa is in Phnom Penh to attend the 41st Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly.

AMK/IRN84902875