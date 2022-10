Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran foils terror plot to down two planes

Arman-e Melli:

Reviving JCPOA more complicated than ever

Asia:

Tajikistan cultural day to be held in Iran

Etemad:

Dozens killed in a suicide attack in Kabul

Etela'at:

FM Amir-Abdollahian says Washington must show courage to return to JCPOA

RHM/