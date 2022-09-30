Iran condemns Western statement on terrorist bases' attack

Nasser Kan’ani on Friday condemned the statements issued by some countries including Germany and the United States on attack of Iran’s Armed Forces to the base of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region which fomented recent domestic riots in Iran.

He reiterated that Iran reserves its right to defend its national security against acts of aggression from any territory and resolutely opposes any terrorist act.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the positions of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region with missiles and drones on Sep. 28.

Several members of these terrorist separatist groups have been reportedly killed in the new round of missile and drone attacks by IRGC.

Unfortunately, the countries that issued the statement, while violating their international responsibility in fighting terrorism, continued their regrettable habit of selective and discriminatory behavior and at the same time they issue such unilateral statements that are against the interventions and violation of the sovereignty of the countries, he added.

IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada launched a number of 73 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and dozens of destruction drones to Iraq’s Kurdistan region which were precisely struck the terrorist positions and targets and led to their complete destruction.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC’s Ground Force launched artillery and drone attacks against terrorist bases and pounded the gatherings, training camps, and operations rooms of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region with smart and precision-strike weapons.

Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.

MA/FNA14010708000305