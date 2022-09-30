55 people killed, injured in suicide blast in Kabul

A source in Afghan government said that 20 people were killed and 35 were wounded in the wake of a suicide bombing that targeted an educational center in the west of Kabul.

According to this report, after the explosion, gunshots were heard in this educational center.

No further details have so far been reported about the cause of the blast.

Last Friday, four people were killed following an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan capital of Kabul.

The explosion occurred at Wazir Akber khan Mosque.

