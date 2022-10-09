  1. Economy
Iran, Russia call for developing joint trade fair coop.

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The Director-General of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia’s Affairs called for developing Iran-Russia joint trade fair cooperation.

During a meeting with the CEO of the Expo center of Russia on Sunday, Rahmatollah stressed the importance of the exhibition industry as well as the necessity of holding powerful Pavilions of Iran and Russia at the same time as the international exhibitions of the two countries.

At the meeting, the two sides also emphasized the formation of a joint trade council between the two states to resolve trade issues.

Khormali also met with representatives of the Russian Union of Craftsmen and Entrepreneurs during a visit to Moscow.

