Iran-Venezuela scientific ExpoFair to be held in Caracas

“The Iran-Venezuela Scientific, Technological and Industrial ExpoFair is approaching, which will be held in the spaces of the Poliedro de Caracas from September 14 to 18,” Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez wrote on his Twitter account, Venezuela Detail Zero reported.

More than 75 knowledge-based companies along with an Iranian technology delegation are scheduled to attend this scientific exhibition in order to showcase a number of Iran-made products.

Last month, in a meeting with Venezuela's Minister of Science, Gabriela Jimenez, Sorna Sattari, Iranian scientist, inventor, and vice president for science and technology announced the visit of 75 Iranian knowledge-based companies to this country.

On June 20, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered his economic cabinet to “immediately design, start and install” a technological industrial park “twinned” with Iran for the development of food, health, and education.

The president affirmed that Iran undertook with his Government to “transfer” all its knowledge for the “comprehensive development” of these matters.

RHM/PR/IRN84884057