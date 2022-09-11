Iran-EAEU trade value hits over $1.3bn in 5 months: IRICA

Alireza Moghaddasi said on Sunday that Iran and EAEU value of trade from March 21 to August 21 registered a 30 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He then put the value of trade exchanged between Iran and EAEU member states in the first five months of the current year at $1,326,394,000.

IRICA president also pointed to the salient measures taken by his administration in line with the implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and EAEU to increase the volume of foreign trade among its members, saying that Iran took three measures in three intra-organizational-, national- and international sections which led to the significant 30 percent growth in bilateral trade in this period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that the total of necessary measures taken by IRICA caused a reduction of fulfilling customs formalities between EAEU member states and also an acceleration of activities in the field of customs clearance.

Moghaddasi said that the country exported non-oil products to EAEU member states, valued at about $522,141,000, from March 21 to August 21, 2022, showing a 15 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, Iran’s maximum products were exported to the EAEU member states including Russian Federation, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, the IRICA president added.

MA/IRN84883955