Resistance only means to stop Israeli regime's aggression

Raeisi made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting with his Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Raeisi said Lebanon is at the forefront of resistance against the Israeli regime, referring to the country's decades-old history of confronting the occupying entity.

"Those, who used to consider that the Zionist regime and its supporters could be confronted through [some] means other than resistance, have realized their mistake, and are changing their [respective] approaches," Raeisi said.

Raeisi added that friction is a "lethal poison" for the region and the resistance movement, stressing that, "The resistance's strategy consists of unity and integrity, [while] the enemy's strategy consists of [sowing] difference and schism."

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic supports whatever measure and procedure that could contribute to stability and security in Lebanon.

Raeisi urged that formation of a "powerful and authoritative" government was of great strategic significance for Lebanon, highlighting the importance that unity among all Lebanese ethnicities, religious factions, and groups played in bringing about the prospect.

The enemy, the Iranian president concluded, was trying to create the impression that the state of affairs in the region favors the United States and the Israeli regime. This is while normalization of relations between some regional states and the Zionist regime does not contribute to the occupying regime's security, and even deepens the regional peoples' antipathy towards Tel Aviv, he added.

For his part, the Lebanese premier Mikati said relationship between Iran and Lebanon was at "a very good" status, saying Beirut had invariably sought to have very favorable ties with Tehran, and expressing his readiness to travel to the Islamic Republic in the near future.

ZZ/PessTv