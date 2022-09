According to the reports, none of the Lebanese presidential candidates won two-thirds of the delegates' votes.

Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, said that 122 members voted in the voting session to elect the new president of Lebanon.

The bulk of votes cast by lawmakers at Thursday's session -- 63 -- were blank.

Michel Moawad won the backing of 36 of 122 lawmakers who attended.

