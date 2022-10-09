Unity Week manifestation of Shia, Sunni solidarity

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, he congratulated the arrival of the auspicious birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) to all Muslim brothers and sisters throughout the world.

The unity, amity, and integrity between different groups in Islamic Iran is the secret behind the victory of the country in all fields, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Those who sow seeds of discord and division among Muslims are the accomplice of the criminal Zionist regime and the US while they are the sworn enemies of the Islamic Revolution, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf also congratulated the Law Enforcement Force (Police) Week to the industrious staff and forces who make their utmost efforts to spread peace and security in the country coupled with the economic development of the country.

