  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2022, 10:50 AM

Iran, Lebanon FMs review regional, intl. issues in New York

Iran, Lebanon FMs review regional, intl. issues in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister and his Lebanese counterpart discussed important regional and international issues on the sidelines of the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

 Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Lebanese diplomats discussed the latest status of bilateral relations and they exchanged views on important regional and international issues.

The Iranian top diplomat announced Tehran's readiness to develop economic, commercial, cultural, and tourism cooperation between Tehran and Beirut.

The latest developments in the sanctions removal talks as well as Tehran-Riyadh talks to revive ties were among the issues discussed in this meeting.

Amir-Abdollahian accompanies Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi who left Tehran for New York at the head of a high-ranking political delegation on Monday to attend the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

RHM/5594399

News Code 191687
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191687/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News