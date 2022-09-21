Iran, Lebanon FMs review regional, intl. issues in New York

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Lebanese diplomats discussed the latest status of bilateral relations and they exchanged views on important regional and international issues.

The Iranian top diplomat announced Tehran's readiness to develop economic, commercial, cultural, and tourism cooperation between Tehran and Beirut.

The latest developments in the sanctions removal talks as well as Tehran-Riyadh talks to revive ties were among the issues discussed in this meeting.

Amir-Abdollahian accompanies Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi who left Tehran for New York at the head of a high-ranking political delegation on Monday to attend the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

