Raeisi, Macron to meet in New York: Élysée

The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.

Raeisi left Tehran for New York on Monday morning, where he will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly later this week.

He is also set to hold talks with heads of states attending the meeting as well as international figures.

"We'll see what this week brings," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters earlier Monday. "The window of opportunity seems ready to close again."

"We are repeatedly saying... there is no better offer for Iran," she claimed. "It's up to them to make a decision."

Iranian President Raeisi, in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," said he was open to a "good" deal but pressed for guarantees from Biden that the United States will not again leave the accord under a future leader.

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the Iran deal in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

