S. African envoy urges boosting trade ties

Vika Mazwi Khumalo made the remarks in a meeting with Gilan Governor, adding that South Africa is ready to cooperate with the Gilan province in the field of agriculture.

Preparing investment infrastructure as well as enjoying a lot of commonalities can lay the ground for a boom in trade exchanges between the two countries, he underlined.

South Africa also enjoys rich capacities in the agriculture sector, which could open up a new chapter in relations between the two states, he pointed out.

Currently, the volume of Iran-South Africa exports is more than the volume of imports, he stated.

AMK/5643600