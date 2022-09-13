Iran FM, Tunisia outgoing envoy stress expanding ties

At the end of his mission in Iran, Samir Al-Mansar, Tunisia’s outgoing envoy to Iran held a meeting on Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In the meeting, the Iranian top diplomat put emphasis on the good relations and shared stances and views of Iran and Tunisia on many regional and international issues.

Given the capabilities and capacities of cooperation between the two countries, he described the future of relations between Tunisia and Iran as positive and stressed the need to expand the ties between the two nations more than ever.

Expressing gratitude for Tunisia’s stance in rejecting the Israeli regime’s observer status at the Africa Union, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that there are no limits to expanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tunisia.

Referring to the recent developments in Tunisia, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope for further Tunesia's prosperity and growth in various fields.

Outgoing Tunisia's envoy to Tehran Samir Al-Mansar, in turn, appreciated Iran’s hospitality and described the years of his presence in Tehran and among the people of Iran as great.

Pointing to the fields of cooperation between Iran and Tunisia, he emphasized the need for the two sides’ efforts in order to successfully hold the joint commission.

Samir Al-Mansar further expressed optimism about the prospects of relations between the two countries and pointed to the cordial relations between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tunisia, stressing that "We will always stand by Iran's people and government and will not spare any effort to preserve the privileged relations between the two countries."

