South African mine dam collapse kills three, injures over 40

One person was declared dead after their body was recovered, while 40 people, including one pregnant woman and four individuals with fractured limbs, have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

The government said in a statement that search and rescue efforts are continuing at the dormant diamond mine, which was once owned by De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, US News reported.

"A detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the incident will be released upon compilation," the office of the Free State Premier said.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe told reporters that nine houses were swept away while 20 were completely damaged by flooding from the tailing dam.

"Compensation for fatalities, compensation in terms of damage to property will be taken as a responsibility of the company that owns the slimes dam," he said.

State-owned power utility Eskom said in a separate statement it lost bulk electricity supply in the area when its Rietkuil substation was engulfed by mud and aims to restore supply to the Jagersfontein mine before the end of the day.

"It is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage," Eskom said.

The flooding damaged cellphone towers, hit communications, and affected drinking water, while some roads were cut off. Many sheep have also been washed away, non-governmental organization, Gift of the Givers said.

