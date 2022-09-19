Mike Pompeo angry at China’s purchase of Iranian oil

Mike Pompeo wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that "sanctions are worthless if not enforced. China is purchasing Iranian oil..."



"Step one to stopping Iran from getting a nuke is to enforce sanctions—without exceptions," the former US secretary of state said.

In relation to US domestic politics, he said, "It's almost comical to see liberals suddenly react to the costs of illegal immigration. But the border crisis is no laughing matter.



"Americans are dying from record fentanyl overdoses. Crime is up. And an open border is an attack on our sovereignty," Pompeo added.

Mike Pompeo's baseless accusations against Iran and especially the purchase of its oil by China came as Beijing authorities have repeatedly announced that they do not abide by the illegal and unilateral US sanctions against Iran and they must be lifted.

Despite the strong criticism of this senior Trump administration official against the Biden administration, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs announced Washington's sanctions attempt to limit China's oil deals with Iran during a hearing last month.

In response to US criticism of China for buying oil from Iran and the Reuters report on Washington's request to Beijing to reduce the purchase of Iranian oil, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China's cooperation with Iran is carried out according to the provisions of international law and rules.

The Chinese spokesman added that China is firmly against any unilateral sanctions.

MNA/FNA14010628000486