Iran air defense made remarkable progress

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi issued a message on the occasion of the National Day of Air Defense.

The air defense specialists have reinforced the sparks of hope and belief in domestic capacities in the people, he pointed out.

The first of September, which has been named the National Day of Air Defense, is a great opportunity to celebrate the brave air defense forces who, with awareness, sharpness, sacrifice, and courage in the 8 years of the Sacred Defense and later with intelligent and round-the-clock observation, prevented the enemies from infiltrating Iran's airspace, he underlined.

Earlier, Mousavi has underlined the role played by the country's Army in creating security, stability as well as authority.

Meanwhile, on August 29 as many as 135 defense, operational, welfare and sports projects were inaugurated at the threshold of the National Day of Air Defense in the presence of the Commander of Iran's Army Air Defense Force via videoconference.

