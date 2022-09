The helicopter crashed during a “flying mission” near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military’s public relations wing said in a statement.

No reason for the crash was given, Indian Express reported.

Local sources stated that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday confirmed that six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were killed in a helicopter crash during a flying mission near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

