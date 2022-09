An official with the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that the incident took place on Sunday morning in Hillah city in central Iraq.

The official also added that following the incident an ambulance bus of the Red Crescent transported the injured pilgrims to Mehran-Zarbatieh Border.

In order to receive medical treatments, the injured have been transferred to Imam Hossein Hospital located in Mehran, Ilam Province, Iran, according to the official.

RHM/