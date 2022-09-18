Iran javelin thrower grabs gold in Morocco

The Iranian athlete seized the gold medal for Iran with a throw of 38.43 meters.

For the first time in history, Morocco hosts a World Para Athletics Grand Prix as the competition lands in Marrakech with the city receiving 359 athletes from 41 nations from 15 to 17 September (Thursday to Saturday).

About 120 track and field medal events take place at the Grand Stadium de Marrakech with plenty of local stars to watch.

Earlier in the 2020 Paralympic Games, Saeid Afrooz won a gold medal for Iran.

