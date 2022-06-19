  1. Sports
Jun 19, 2022, 5:30 PM

Iranian par cyclists clinch gold, silver medals in Asia event

Iranian par cyclists clinch gold, silver medals in Asia event

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian para cyclists, Mehdi Mohammadi and Behrouz Farzad from Iran won a gold medal and silver medal in the 4000 meters Team Pursuit category at Asian Track Cycling Championship underway in New Delhi, India.

The two Iranian par cyclists, Mehdi Mohammadi and Behrouz Farzad entered the final of the 4000 meters Team Pursuit category race as the Asian Track Cycling Championship continued in India on Sunday.

Mehdi Mohammadi won the gold medal for Iran while Behrouz Farzad came second in the 4000 meters Team Pursuit category race after his countryman and won a silver medal for Iran

Farzad also won a gold medal in the individual 1000 meters men's pursuit, for the team of Iran.

The Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 is underway at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi from June 18 to 22.

The winners will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

KI/5518392

News Code 188164
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188164/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News