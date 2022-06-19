Iranian par cyclists clinch gold, silver medals in Asia event

The two Iranian par cyclists, Mehdi Mohammadi and Behrouz Farzad entered the final of the 4000 meters Team Pursuit category race as the Asian Track Cycling Championship continued in India on Sunday.

Mehdi Mohammadi won the gold medal for Iran while Behrouz Farzad came second in the 4000 meters Team Pursuit category race after his countryman and won a silver medal for Iran

Farzad also won a gold medal in the individual 1000 meters men's pursuit, for the team of Iran.

The Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 is underway at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi from June 18 to 22.

The winners will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

