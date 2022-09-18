Turkish president, Zionist PM to meet Tuesday

Erdogan and Lapid's meeting will be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, according to the reports.

No details regarding their topics of discussion have not been announced so far.

On August 17th, Turkey and the Israeli regime officially announced normalizing relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a phone call officially announced the return of ambassadors to their respective embassies.

The relations between Turkey and the Zionist regime have been strained since 12 years ago following the incident on the "Mavi Marmara" ship.

In September 2010, Turkey suspended its military ties with the Israeli regime and expelled the Israeli envoy from Ankara over Tel Aviv’s refusal to apologize for its killing of nine Turkish nationals aboard an aid vessel bound for Israeli-seiged Gaza. A tenth Turk later died of the injuries sustained in the raid.

