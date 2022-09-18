Turkey furious by US lifting arms embargo on Cyprus

From October 1, Cyprus will have every right to buy military equipment from the US in order to strengthen its defence, the Greek City Times reported on Sunday.

With the decision, the US government proceeds to normalize its defense relations with the Republic of Cyprus as there will no longer be restrictions on the sale of arms.

Nevertheless, the lifting of the embargo will continue to be renewed on an annual basis, as the East Med Act of 2019 and the National Defense Authorizations Act (NDAA) for the year 2020 provide that the US president must certify to the relevant congressional committees that the Republic of Cyprus continues to cooperate with the US government in a number of critical areas.

Washington's decision to lift the arms embargo on Cyprus has evidently caused outrage in Ankara.

The Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar described the decision as "disturbing".

Asked by a CNN Türk if the US, with its decision "militarise Cyprus" and if the island country will now "turn into an American base", Ersin Tatar replied, "With this provision of weapons systems they will strengthen the Greek Cypriots and tells Turkey 'be careful! Look and see that our weapons systems are also in Cyprus'. They will warn Turkey. This fact is embarrassing for Turkey."

The Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also in a tweet wrote, "The lifting of the US arms embargo is unfortunate and short-sighted for the region. This decision, which will harm peace in the region and make the non-solution permanent, should be reversed as soon as possible."

"Turkey will continue to resolutely fulfill its responsibility as a guarantor country for an environment of peace and tranquility on the island."

