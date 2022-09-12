Israel's Lapid, Germany' Steinmeier discuss Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Schloss Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, on Monday to discuss Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and strengthening strategic bilateral cooperation.

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed the importance of countering Iran's nuclear program, and the importance of strengthening Israel and Germany's strategic partnership," the statement read, UrduPoint reported.

The meeting was private and lasted for one hour.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Lapid had met with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Iran on Sunday and also on Monday expressed regret over an anti-Iran statement from the European major powers about its nuclear program and advised them not to be influenced by the Israeli regime who makes utmost efforts to derail the Vienna talks.

