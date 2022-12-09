Honesty most important value, moral principle in Islam

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayer at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard touched upon the role of moral issues in governing a society.

All officials should consider ethics, politeness, humility, and respect for humans as a definite divine duty, Abutorabifard stressed.

He also spoke about improving the level of trust in society and the way to promote it.

Having honesty in speech and behavior is one of the most important values ​​and moral principles of Islam, he said, stressing that honesty will improve the level of trust in society.

Social trust and cooperation are two main indicators of social capital, he stressed.

