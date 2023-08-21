At least 7 killed after bus overturns in Brazil

The accident occurred on the highway in the southeastern metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte, the Globo news agency reported. The bus was carrying 46 Corinthians fans, who were returning to Sao Paulo after a 1-1 away match against Cruzeiro.

Seven people died on the spot, while 10 people were trapped under the overturned bus, the report said. Emergency services already arrived at the scene. One of the victims who sustained several fractures was transported to a hospital by helicopter.

Later in the day, the football club expressed condolences to the families of the fans killed in the traffic accident.

"Corinthians expresses its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the accident, which occurred early on Sunday morning, involving a bus carrying fans who went to Belo Horizonte to support the club in the match against Cruzeiro.

The club expresses its solidarity with the families of the deceased fans and is ready to support them, as well as other victims of the accident," the football club said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Corinthians is a Brazilian football club based in Sao Paulo, which plays in the top tier Brazilian football league. It is known to be one of the most successful Brazilian clubs with seven national titles and other trophies, as well as the second most supported team in the country with over 30 million fans.

