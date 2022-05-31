  1. Economy
May 31, 2022, 1:40 PM

Envoy:

Brazil to boost ties with Iran in various fields

Brazil to boost ties with Iran in various fields

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Laudemar Goncalves de Aguiar Neto said on Tuesday that Brazil seeks to bolster ties with Iran in petrochemicals, nanotechnology, and industry.

Brazilian Ambassador to Iran met and held talks with the CEO of Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company Mostafa Vahidzadeh on Tuesday.

Referring to Brazil's economic relations with Iran, he said that the agricultural sector has a high volume of these ties.

Pointing to the unilateral sanctions on Iran, he noted that Brazil seeks to bolster relations with Iran in petrochemicals, nanotechnology as well as industry.

Stressing that Brazil is against any sanctions and tensions, the Brazilian ambassador expressed hope that the imposed sanctions on Iran would be lifted and relations between Iran and Brazil would be developed more than before.

Vahidzadeh, for his part, called for promoting trade relations between Iran and Brazil.

AMK/IRN84773204

News Code 187420
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187420/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News