Brazil to boost ties with Iran in various fields

Brazilian Ambassador to Iran met and held talks with the CEO of Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company Mostafa Vahidzadeh on Tuesday.

Referring to Brazil's economic relations with Iran, he said that the agricultural sector has a high volume of these ties.

Pointing to the unilateral sanctions on Iran, he noted that Brazil seeks to bolster relations with Iran in petrochemicals, nanotechnology as well as industry.

Stressing that Brazil is against any sanctions and tensions, the Brazilian ambassador expressed hope that the imposed sanctions on Iran would be lifted and relations between Iran and Brazil would be developed more than before.

Vahidzadeh, for his part, called for promoting trade relations between Iran and Brazil.

