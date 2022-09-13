  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2022, 4:00 PM

UNSC to hold session on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Following the recent military conflicts between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the border areas, the UN Security Council convenes a session.

France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.

Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), of which Armenia is one of the member countries, reacted to the fierce clashes between the soldiers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization considered the use of force on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan unacceptable. 

Following Armenia's request to the CSTO regarding the recent clashes between the two countries, this organization announced preparations to end the conflicts between Armenian and Azerbaijan.

The clashes, which broke out early on Tuesday, mark the latest flare-up between the two countries, who fought a war in 2020 over the Karabakh region. Each side blamed the other for the fighting.

The two countries agreed on a ceasefire early on Tuesday to halt a flare-up in hostilities over the Karabakh region, but it fell apart minutes later, Azerbaijani media said.

