Tehran hosting Iran Expo 2025, Iran's largest trade event

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iran Expo 2025, the seventh Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Iran's largest trade event, is underway in Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The seventh edition of Iran Expo, the country's largest and most significant export event aimed at strengthening connections with international markets, brings together representatives from more than 100 countries. The exhibition, running from April 28 to May 2 at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground, offers a platform for showcasing Iranian companies' capabilities in exporting goods and technical and engineering services worldwide.

More than 2,000 companies and their representatives from around the globe are participating in the event, seeking to familiarize themselves with Iran’s industrial strengths and engage in negotiations and business interactions with some of the country’s leading brands across various sectors.

Iran Expo 2025, as Iran's largest export exhibition, by bringing together prominent Iranian companies and brands, creates an exceptional opportunity to introduce the country's economic, industrial, and cultural capabilities to the world.

By providing a suitable platform for trade negotiations, signing cooperation agreements, and expanding international networks, this event plays a key role in developing non-oil exports, attracting foreign investment, and enhancing Iran's position in global trade. Iran Expo is a window to new economic opportunities and sustainable international interactions.